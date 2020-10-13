Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Jill K. Faris Promotion Ceremony to Major General

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Hosted by LTG R. Scott Dingle, The Surgeon General and Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command

    BG Faris is the Deputy Surgeon General, Army National Guard and Interim Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, United States Army Medical Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769272
    Filename: DOD_108019079
    Length: 01:04:33
    Location: US
