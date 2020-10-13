Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.13.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered Oct. 13, 2020 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for 173rd Airborne Brigade relinquishment of responsibility ceremony of outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Erick E. Ochs. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara and Antonio Bedin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

