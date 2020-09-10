Marne Air Soldiers conduct joint air load training at Hunter Army Airfield

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conduct joint air load training with Airmen from the 3rd and 9th Airlift Squadrons, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Oct. 5-9 at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. This training is vital to ensuring the joint forces are ready to safely and efficiently load equipment onto Air Mobility Command aircraft, ensuring rapid global mobility and combat power projection. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Savannah Roy)
