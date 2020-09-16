U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Josh Brown, a fuels management technician assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, describes his position at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 16, 2020. Fuels management maintains and operates fuels, cryogenic facilities and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane and Airman Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769254
|VIRIN:
|200916-Z-UP142-171
|Filename:
|DOD_108018968
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
This work, Fuels management keeps aircraft flying, by Michael Crane and AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
