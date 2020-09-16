Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fuels management keeps aircraft flying

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Michael Crane and Airman Janae Masoner

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Josh Brown, a fuels management technician assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, describes his position at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 16, 2020. Fuels management maintains and operates fuels, cryogenic facilities and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane and Airman Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769254
    VIRIN: 200916-Z-UP142-171
    Filename: DOD_108018968
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuels management keeps aircraft flying, by Michael Crane and AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    139aw; fuels; POL; Rosecrans

    TAGS

    fuels
    POL
    Rosecrans
    139aw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT