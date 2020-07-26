Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Navy Birthday Shout-Outs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    201012-N-DL524-1001 U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSBILITY (Oct. 12, 2020) Sailors aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) perform shout-outs in commemoration of the U.S. Navy's 245th birthday. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 08:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769248
    VIRIN: 201012-N-DL524-1001
    Filename: DOD_108018914
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Hometown: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Navy Birthday Shout-Outs, by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    U.S. 7th Fleet

    CVN 76

    Pacific

    U.S. Military

    maritime

    Flight operations

    FDNF

    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group

    presence

    aircraft carrier

    Navy

    Sailors

    USS Ronald Reagan

    US Navy

    readiness

    Yokosuka

    warfighting

    Pacific Fleet

    CVW-5

    Carrier Strike Group 5

    Indo-Pacific

    international waters

    forward-deployed aircraft carrier

    Carrier Airwing

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    flight operations
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT