USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Navy Birthday Shout-Outs

201012-N-DL524-1001 U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSBILITY (Oct. 12, 2020) Sailors aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) perform shout-outs in commemoration of the U.S. Navy's 245th birthday. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)
|07.26.2020
|10.13.2020 08:47
|Package
|769248
|201012-N-DL524-1001
|DOD_108018914
|00:01:29
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|3
|1
|1
|0
