    Corps Connection Episode 1 - Oct. 2020

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The monthly VLOG of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In this first episode we examine the work USACE is doing on behalf of FEMA to help residents around Lake Charles Louisiana recover from the impacts of Hurricane Laura. Our Engineering Research and Development Center's Coastal & Hydraulics Lab has some pretty large models that they use to help improve the design of structures and our Sacramento District breaks ground on the Tule River Spillway enlargement project.

