Port Operations JRTC 2020

25th Infantry Division units conduct port operations at Port Arthur, TX. in preparation for the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Tropic Lightning units along with 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) download vehicles and equipment to at Port Arthur in support of JRTC operations. (U.S. Army Video by SGT. Valencia McNeal)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 20:47
|Location:
|PORT ARTHUR, TX, US
