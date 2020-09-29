Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Operations JRTC 2020

    PORT ARTHUR, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    25th Infantry Division units conduct port operations at Port Arthur, TX. in preparation for the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Tropic Lightning units along with 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) download vehicles and equipment to at Port Arthur in support of JRTC operations. (U.S. Army Video by SGT. Valencia McNeal)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 20:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769212
    VIRIN: 200929-A-ZW807-680
    Filename: DOD_108018685
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PORT ARTHUR, TX, US 
    This work, Port Operations JRTC 2020, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    2-14 CAV
    Port Arthur
    U.S. Army
    7th Transportation Brigade
    U.S. Army-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

