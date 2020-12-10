Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronchester Santiago/USS Cole Remembrance October 12, 2020

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Kingsville, Texas, VFW Post 2375 and Naval Air Station Kingsville honor Kingsville native Mess Management Specialist 3rd Class Ronchester Santiago and his fellow shipmates killed in the Oct. 12, 2000, terrorist attack on the USS Cole (DDG 67).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 19:49
    Category:
    Video ID: 769210
    VIRIN: 201012-O-WO852-510
    Filename: DOD_108018649
    Length: 00:24:38
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ronchester Santiago/USS Cole Remembrance October 12, 2020, by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Cole
    Kingsville
    NAS Kingsville
    Remember 67
    Ronchester Santiago
    VFW 2375

