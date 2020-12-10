USS Cole Survivor Jason Mosher Runs Battlestations Simulation at Navy Boot Camp

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jason Mosher, who was a Fire Controlman 3rd Class onboard USS Cole (DDG-67) in 2000 when the ship was the target of a terrorist attack, now runs the Navy's Battlestations 21 event at Navy Boot Camp which is modeled after the attack. Battlestations 21 is a mandatory event for every new Sailor coming into the Navy, and is meant to instill lessons learned from the attack on new recruits. Mosher speaks about his experiences and why running the event is so important for him and the legacy of his shipmates on the Cole. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Casey Fernan, Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling, and Austin Rooney/Released)