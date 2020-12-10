Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters from sailing vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists two boaters from the water after their sailing vessel became grounded and began taking on water Oct. 12, 2020, near Freeport, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a mayday call at 2:45 a.m. via VHF Chanel 16 from the boaters aboard the Irish Eyes, a 28-foot sailing vessel, stating they were aground and taking on water after departing the west Intracoastal Waterway Floodgate at the Brazos River and heading south. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Houston)