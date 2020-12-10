Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters from sailing vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists two boaters from the water after their sailing vessel became grounded and began taking on water Oct. 12, 2020, near Freeport, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a mayday call at 2:45 a.m. via VHF Chanel 16 from the boaters aboard the Irish Eyes, a 28-foot sailing vessel, stating they were aground and taking on water after departing the west Intracoastal Waterway Floodgate at the Brazos River and heading south. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769203
|VIRIN:
|201012-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108018515
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
