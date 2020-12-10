Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters from sailing vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists two boaters from the water after their sailing vessel became grounded and began taking on water Oct. 12, 2020, near Freeport, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a mayday call at 2:45 a.m. via VHF Chanel 16 from the boaters aboard the Irish Eyes, a 28-foot sailing vessel, stating they were aground and taking on water after departing the west Intracoastal Waterway Floodgate at the Brazos River and heading south. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Houston)

