    A-10 Wash

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II painted in a heritage paint scheme inspired by the the Hun Hunter Texas is being cleaned at the wash rack at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769200
    VIRIN: 200624-F-PV484-369
    Filename: DOD_108018432
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Wash, by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10 Warthog
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    brat
    A10DemoTeam

