USS Winston S. Churchill commemorates the 20th anniversary of the attack on USS Cole

201012-N-PS962-1002 GULF OF ADEN (Oct. 12, 2020) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) commemorates the 20th anniversary of the attack on the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) with a wreath laying ceremony on the flight deck while operating in the Gulf of Aden, Oct. 12. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Brendan Weddington)
10.12.2020
10.12.2020
B-Roll
GULF OF ADEN
|GULF OF ADEN
