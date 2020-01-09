Former Sailor Christopher Barnes shares his transition from the Navy to family entrepreneurship. Barnes served eight years as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy before returning to his home state of Georgia to start his own family business. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 13:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769193
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-IZ285-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108018340
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hospital Corpsman Turns To Entrepreneurship, by SSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
