    Hospital Corpsman Turns To Entrepreneurship

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Former Sailor Christopher Barnes shares his transition from the Navy to family entrepreneurship. Barnes served eight years as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy before returning to his home state of Georgia to start his own family business. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 13:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769193
    VIRIN: 200901-F-IZ285-0001
    Filename: DOD_108018340
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
