Members of the Defense Information Systems Agency virtually celebrate the Navy's birthday.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769191
|VIRIN:
|201007-D-ET316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108018315
|Length:
|00:24:57
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DISA Celebrates Navy Birthday, by Michael Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT