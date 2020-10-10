Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines conduct a crew served weapons range during Fuji Viper 21.1 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    10.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, participate in a crew served weapons range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct 8. 2020. This evolution of Fuji Viper allows infantry units to validate current warfighting concepts involving distributed lethality exercises while sustaining their proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 03:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769181
    VIRIN: 201012-M-HM068-002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108018146
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct a crew served weapons range during Fuji Viper 21.1 B-Roll, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Platoon
    3rd Marine Division
    Charlie Company
    Camp Fuji
    U.S. Marines
    Machine Gun Range
    3d MARDIV
    Combat Patrols
    CATC Fuji
    M240 Bravo Machine Gun
    Fuji Viper 21.1
    2d Platoon Unit Deployment Program
    Crew Served Weapons Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT