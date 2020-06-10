B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conduct platoon attacks on range 410A during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 6, 2020. This is an exercise designed to provide realistic and challenging training at every level of the Marine Corps to better prepare Marines to operate against future threats.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 00:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769161
|VIRIN:
|201006-M-JD525-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108017820
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|29 PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll of 2/1 Conducting Platoon Attacks on Range 410A During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT