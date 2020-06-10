Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of 2/1 Conducting Platoon Attacks on Range 410A During SLTE 1-21

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conduct platoon attacks on range 410A during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 6, 2020. This is an exercise designed to provide realistic and challenging training at every level of the Marine Corps to better prepare Marines to operate against future threats.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 00:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769161
    VIRIN: 201006-M-JD525-001
    Filename: DOD_108017820
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of 2/1 Conducting Platoon Attacks on Range 410A During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    29 Palms
    2-1
    Marines
    platoon attacks
    ITX
    ServiceLevelTrainingExercise

