B-Roll of 2d LAR and VMM-364 Conducting ADGR During SLTE 1-21

B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, conducting air-delivered ground refueling from a MV-22 Osprey with U.S. Marines from VMM-364 during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 6, 2020. An ADGR allows the Marine Corps to deliver fuel anywhere and at any time to ground supporting elements.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)