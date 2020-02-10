3d Reconnaissance Battalions Prepares for Jump Operations during SLTE 1-21

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare for jump operations during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 2, 2020. 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducted sustainment military freefall operations in preparation for a Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt)
