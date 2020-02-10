Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Battalions Prepares for Jump Operations during SLTE 1-21

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare for jump operations during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 2, 2020. 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducted sustainment military freefall operations in preparation for a Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 00:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769153
    VIRIN: 201002-M-FK694-520
    Filename: DOD_108017755
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalions Prepares for Jump Operations during SLTE 1-21, by SSgt Laiqa Hitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    Reconnaissance
    FreeFall
    Jump Operations
    Jumps
    #ServiceLevelTrainingExercise

