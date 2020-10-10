Coast Guard members, wildlife specialists help rescue injured pelican

Service members from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles rescued a pelican in distress near Kiptopeke State Park in Cape Charles, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2020. The Coast Guard worked alongside members from Wildlife ER, a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center. Video courtesy of Wildlife ER.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2020 19:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769152
|VIRIN:
|201010-G-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108017746
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CAPE CHARLES, VA, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
