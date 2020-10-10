Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard members, wildlife specialists help rescue injured pelican

    CAPE CHARLES, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Service members from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles rescued a pelican in distress near Kiptopeke State Park in Cape Charles, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2020. The Coast Guard worked alongside members from Wildlife ER, a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center. Video courtesy of Wildlife ER.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.10.2020 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769152
    VIRIN: 201010-G-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108017746
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CAPE CHARLES, VA, US 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard members, wildlife specialists help rescue injured pelican, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

