    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Conducts Night Raid

    SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines and multiple KC-130J Hercules, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in night tactics raid training, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, in San Clemente Island, California, Oct. 5, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.10.2020 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769120
    VIRIN: 201009-M-YS285-1001
    Filename: DOD_108017375
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Conducts Night Raid, by LCpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    San Clemente
    KC-130J
    USMC
    Marine Aviation
    California
    Marines
    Night Raid
    MAWTS-1
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    WTI
    WTI 1-21

