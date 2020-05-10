U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Conducts Night Raid

U.S. Marines and multiple KC-130J Hercules, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in night tactics raid training, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, in San Clemente Island, California, Oct. 5, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)
