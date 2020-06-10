Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35C Hot-load

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Dominic Romero 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a hot-load of ordnance on an F-35C Lightning II, while being validated at south combat aircraft loading area, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 6, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dominic Romero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.10.2020 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769118
    VIRIN: 201006-M-WI555-0001
    Filename: DOD_108017366
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35C Hot-load, by Sgt Dominic Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    MAWTS-1
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314
    F-35C
    VMFA-314
    Weapons and Tactics Instructor course
    WTI
    Lightning II
    Marine Aircraft Group 11
    MAG-11
    3rdMAW
    hot-load
    WTI 1-21

