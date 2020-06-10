F-35C Hot-load

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a hot-load of ordnance on an F-35C Lightning II, while being validated at south combat aircraft loading area, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 6, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dominic Romero)
|10.06.2020
|10.10.2020 17:04
|B-Roll
|769118
|201006-M-WI555-0001
|DOD_108017366
|00:00:44
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|5
|2
|2
|0
