    Overcoming Challenges - William Hine

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. john vannucci 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Mr. William Hine a ibrary assistant in NUWC Division Newport's Corporate Operations Department for over 35 years shares his story. Hine talks about the challenges he faces at work, as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This interview takes place at the NUWC Newport Library 22 Sep., 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Sgt. John Vannucci)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 19:22
