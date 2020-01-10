Overcoming Challenges - William Hine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. William Hine a ibrary assistant in NUWC Division Newport's Corporate Operations Department for over 35 years shares his story. Hine talks about the challenges he faces at work, as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This interview takes place at the NUWC Newport Library 22 Sep., 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Sgt. John Vannucci)