Mr. William Hine a ibrary assistant in NUWC Division Newport's Corporate Operations Department for over 35 years shares his story. Hine talks about the challenges he faces at work, as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This interview takes place at the NUWC Newport Library 22 Sep., 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Sgt. John Vannucci)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 19:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|769117
|VIRIN:
|201001-N-NA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108017330
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Overcoming Challenges - William Hine, by SSgt john vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
