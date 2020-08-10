Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hawaiian Birthday Song, Navy's 245th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Join Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF's Commander Captain Burton and shipyard employees in celebrating the U.S. Navy's 245th birthday with a special Hawaiian birthday celebration! Hauʻoli Lā Hānau U.S. Navy!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 16:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 769105
    VIRIN: 201008-N-H0944-0010
    Filename: DOD_108017115
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiian Birthday Song, Navy's 245th Birthday, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    PHNSY
    PHNSY&IMF
    PHNSY & IMF
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT