    Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - LRAD

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    LRAD Corporation produces the longest range, most intelligible and reliable long range acoustic hailing devices (AHDs) available. Blending proprietary technology and acoustic engineering innovation with operations, manufacturing, marketing and business development expertise, LRAD Corporation is continually enhancing its technologies and systems, and expanding its product lines and global market applications.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769101
    VIRIN: 200915-F-WY291-1138
    PIN: 1138
    Filename: DOD_108016933
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: US
    science
    simulation
    Operator
    announcement
    acoustic
    military
    Air Force
    Technology
    defense
    Warfighter
    Innovative
    long range
    Innovation
    devices
    LRAD
    SBIR
    STTR
    Federal Resources
    AF SBIR/STTR
    Tech Warrior OPS
    Tech Warrior Enterprise
    LRAD Corporation
    hailing

