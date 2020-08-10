Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    312th Training Squadron Student Hyperlapse

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the 312th Training Squadron learn to perform important tasks crucial to becoming firefighting professionals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769100
    VIRIN: 201008-F-ED401-203
    Filename: DOD_108016875
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    firefighting training
    312 TRS
    17 TRG
    312th Training Sq. 17th Training Group

