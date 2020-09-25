Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from Davis-Monthan share their stories and stand together as resilient Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769099
    VIRIN: 200925-F-NP794-236
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108016870
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I've Been There Introduction Video, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Resilience
    DM
    DMAFB
    I've Been There

