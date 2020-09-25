Airmen from Davis-Monthan share their stories and stand together as resilient Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 15:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769099
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-NP794-236
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108016870
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I've Been There Introduction Video, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT