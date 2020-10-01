Corps Connection Season 1 Ep1 Oct 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The monthly VLOG of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In this first episode we examine the work is doing on behalf of FEMA to help residents around Lake Charles Louisiana recover from the impacts of Hurricane Laura. Or Engineering Research and Development Center's Coastal & Hydraulics Lab has some pretty large models that they use to help improve the design of structures and our Sacramento District breaks ground on the Tule River Spillway enlargement project.