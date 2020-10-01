The monthly VLOG of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In this first episode we examine the work is doing on behalf of FEMA to help residents around Lake Charles Louisiana recover from the impacts of Hurricane Laura. Or Engineering Research and Development Center's Coastal & Hydraulics Lab has some pretty large models that they use to help improve the design of structures and our Sacramento District breaks ground on the Tule River Spillway enlargement project.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 15:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|769095
|VIRIN:
|201009-A-OI229-468
|Filename:
|DOD_108016823
|Length:
|00:19:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps Connection Season 1 Ep1 Oct 2020, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS
