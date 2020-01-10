Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air advisors host virtual engagement with Guatemalan Air Force

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Air advisors with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron provided training for the first time using a virtual medium to members of the Guatemalan Air Force, Sept. 11-29.

    This work, Air advisors host virtual engagement with Guatemalan Air Force, by TSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air advisors
    partner nation
    Guatemalan Air Force
    virtual engagement

