Air advisors with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron provided training for the first time using a virtual medium to members of the Guatemalan Air Force, Sept. 11-29.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 14:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769094
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-ML202-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108016820
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air advisors host virtual engagement with Guatemalan Air Force, by TSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT