    201009-N-DA693-1001

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    201009-N-DA693-1001
    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 9, 2020) Capt. Bradford Smith, Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) commanding officer, gives Sailors and staff assigned to NMCSD tips during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Oct. 9. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020
    Category: PSA
    VIRIN: 201009-N-DA693-1001
