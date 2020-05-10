Propulsion Engine is Seattle Bound

A propulsion engine for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy is craned Oct. 5, 2020, from a storage facility at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore. A propulsion engine onboard the Healy caught fire Aug. 18, 2020, while the ship was supporting a scientific patrol in the Arctic. The propulsion engine at the Coast Guard Yard is a spare and was placed on a barge and will transit the Panama Canal en route to Seattle to be installed on the ship. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brion Waseman
