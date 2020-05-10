Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Propulsion Engine is Seattle Bound

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer NyxoLyno Cangemi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A propulsion engine for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy is craned Oct. 5, 2020, from a storage facility at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore. A propulsion engine onboard the Healy caught fire Aug. 18, 2020, while the ship was supporting a scientific patrol in the Arctic. The propulsion engine at the Coast Guard Yard is a spare and was placed on a barge and will transit the Panama Canal en route to Seattle to be installed on the ship. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brion Waseman

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769084
    VIRIN: 201005-G-G0200-0006
    Filename: DOD_108016648
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Propulsion Engine is Seattle Bound, by SCPO NyxoLyno Cangemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

