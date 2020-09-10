Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Speak to Military Families About COVID-19

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Matthew P. Donovan, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, speak during the Congressional Military Family Caucus' 2020 Virtual Summit, Oct. 9, 2020. The summit's topic is "Military Families in the Time of COVID."

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 14:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 769082
    Filename: DOD_108016631
    Length: 00:28:33
    Location: DC, US
    DGOV
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    #DGOVLIV

