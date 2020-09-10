Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Matthew P. Donovan, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, speak during the Congressional Military Family Caucus' 2020 Virtual Summit, Oct. 9, 2020. The summit's topic is "Military Families in the Time of COVID."
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 14:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:28:33
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, Defense Leaders Speak to Military Families About COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
