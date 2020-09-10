Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers of the Savannah-based 1st Battalion 118th Field Artillery Regiment fire M119A3 105 mm towed howitzers during the change of command ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. Oct. 9, 2020. Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson assumes command of the Ga. ARNG from Maj. Gen. Simmons who has commanded the organization since September 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769079
|VIRIN:
|201009-A-AQ105-354
|Filename:
|DOD_108016566
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
New Leadership for the Georgia Army National Guard
