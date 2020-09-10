Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M119A3

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers of the Savannah-based 1st Battalion 118th Field Artillery Regiment fire M119A3 105 mm towed howitzers during the change of command ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. Oct. 9, 2020. Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson assumes command of the Ga. ARNG from Maj. Gen. Simmons who has commanded the organization since September 2017.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769079
    VIRIN: 201009-A-AQ105-354
    Filename: DOD_108016566
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    This work, M119A3, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Leadership for the Georgia Army National Guard

    Department of Defense
    Leadership
    change of command
    National Guard
    Army National Guard

