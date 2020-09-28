A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conducts an external lift during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, at Auxiliary Airfield II, in Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 24, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advance tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training an readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Celestino HernandezSilvar)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769077
|VIRIN:
|200924-M-YS285-1051
|Filename:
|DOD_108016556
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Conducts External Lift, by LCpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
