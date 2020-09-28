U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Conducts External Lift

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conducts an external lift during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, at Auxiliary Airfield II, in Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 24, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advance tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training an readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Celestino HernandezSilvar)