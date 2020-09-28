Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Conducts External Lift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conducts an external lift during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, at Auxiliary Airfield II, in Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 24, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advance tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training an readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769077
    VIRIN: 200924-M-YS285-1051
    Filename: DOD_108016556
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Conducts External Lift, by LCpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    CH-53E
    Yuma
    Marine Aviation
    HMH-361
    Marines
    Arizona
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361
    External Lift
    MAWTS-1
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    MAG-39
    WTI
    AUX II
    Auxiliary Airfield II
    WTI 1-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT