U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct the annual Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2020. The CFT is a complement to the physical fitness test and measures additional functional elements of general fitness to include agility, coordination, and anaerobic capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Corey A. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769076
|VIRIN:
|201008-M-CM018-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108016554
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 26 MEU Marines finish combat fitness test, by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT