U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic celebrates the U.S. Navy’s 245th birthday, Norfolk, Virginia, October 13, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769075
|VIRIN:
|201009-M-GL991-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108016517
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Birthday Sailors, by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
