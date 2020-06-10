Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Birthday Sailors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic celebrates the U.S. Navy’s 245th birthday, Norfolk, Virginia, October 13, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769075
    VIRIN: 201009-M-GL991-0001
    Filename: DOD_108016517
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday Sailors, by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailors
    Anchors Away
    MARFORCOM
    Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic
    245th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT