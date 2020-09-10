Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HAPPY 245TH BIRTHDAY U.S. NAVY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Team wishes the U.S. Navy a happy 245th birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 13:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 769070
    VIRIN: 201009-N-MI079-408
    Filename: DOD_108016492
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Diversity Inclusion Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT