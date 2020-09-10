Arizona National Guard service members stock and organize shelves of groceries for area senior residents Oct. 9, 2020 at a local senior center food pantry in Sun City, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769067
|VIRIN:
|201009-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108016467
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|SUN CITY, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG supports local senior center food pantry, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
