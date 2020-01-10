Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Discusses Current Events

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    201001-N-NO101-0005 - WASHINGTON -- Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell discussed the racial division and unrest in the nation and the Navy's efforts to look inward for solutions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769066
    VIRIN: 201001-N-NO101-0005
    Filename: DOD_108016463
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Discusses Current Events, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CNP
    diversity
    Chief of Naval Personnel
    inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT