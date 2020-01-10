Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Discusses Current Events

201001-N-NO101-0005 - WASHINGTON -- Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell discussed the racial division and unrest in the nation and the Navy's efforts to look inward for solutions.
