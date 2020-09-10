Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Air Force Heritage Society B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Rios 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of the Air Force Global Strike Command Headquarters building, the 8th Air Force Headquarters building, as well as a video portrait of Senior Airman Rosemary Inirio-Rodriguez, Emergency Medical Technician, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769064
    VIRIN: 201009-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_108016459
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Air Force Heritage Society B-Roll, by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Eighth Air Force
    8th AF

