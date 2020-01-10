Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNP Discusses Current Events

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    201001-N-NO101-0005 - WASHINGTON -- Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell discussed the racial division and unrest in the nation and the Navy's efforts to look inward for solutions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 12:41
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:03:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP Discusses Current Events, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

