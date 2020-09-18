2020 CPO SELECTEE UNIFORM PROCEDURES

Brief overview of CPO uniform procedures
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769061
|VIRIN:
|200918-N-JY866-742
|Filename:
|DOD_108016426
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT