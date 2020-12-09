Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homeland Response Force stays ready

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Medical Group Homeland Response Force completes emergency response training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 12, 2020. The team practiced with the equipment and different types of casualties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 11:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769057
    VIRIN: 200912-Z-SP486-443
    Filename: DOD_108016373
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    medical
    Air National Guard
    Missouri
    Missouri National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    medical training
    National Guard
    emergency
    HRF
    Homeland Response Force
    139th Medical Group
    139AW

