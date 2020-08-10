Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Urban Search and Rescue Teams Arrive in Baton Rouge Ahead of Hurricane Delta

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Rudy Marshall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 8, 2020 – Urban Search and Rescue teams from Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee arrive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to begin staging and preparing for operations following Hurricane Delta.
    FEMA Photo by Rudolph Marshall

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 13:16
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    FEMA
    Hurricane Delta

