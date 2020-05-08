Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Air Refueling Wing Commander Introduction

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ben Jonsson, introduces himself as the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Aug. 5, 2020 at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 10:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769049
    VIRIN: 200805-F-FT779-0001
    Filename: DOD_108016303
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander Introduction, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing

