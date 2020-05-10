Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit ensures Team Minot Airmen know each procedure on how to vote at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Oct. 8, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 10:41
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|769045
|VIRIN:
|201005-F-DJ826-881
|Filename:
|DOD_108016258
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Head to the polls, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT