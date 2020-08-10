SGT Marquis Bentley with 3rd Infantry Division gives a shout out to the Georgia Bulldogs from Fort Stewart, Georgia.
Marquis Bentley
3ID
Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 10:15
|Category:
|Video ID:
|769038
|VIRIN:
|201009-A-ET609-006
|Filename:
|DOD_108016201
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division soldier shoutout to the Georgia Bulldogs, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT