    3rd Infantry Division soldier shoutout to the Georgia Bulldogs

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    SGT Marquis Bentley with 3rd Infantry Division gives a shout out to the Georgia Bulldogs from Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 10:15
    Video ID: 769038
    VIRIN: 201009-A-ET609-006
    Filename: DOD_108016201
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division soldier shoutout to the Georgia Bulldogs, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

