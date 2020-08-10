Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd Infantry Division soldier shoutout to Alabama State University

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    SFC George Robinson with 3rd Infantry Division gives a shout out to Alabama State University from Fort Stewart Georgia


    SFC George Robinson
    3ID
    Atlanta
    Alabama State University

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 10:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 769037
    VIRIN: 201009-A-ET609-004
    Filename: DOD_108016183
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division soldier shoutout to Alabama State University, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Sports
    Shout out
    football
    Atlanta
    3rd Infantry Division
    Army
    Alabama State

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT