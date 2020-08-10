Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB 65th Anniversary Community Support Video

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    3 minute video showcasing 65 years of support from the local community to little Rock Air Force Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 09:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769036
    VIRIN: 201008-F-KQ249-1001
    Filename: DOD_108016176
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB 65th Anniversary Community Support Video, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRAFB65 Heritage Community Anniversary Thankyou LittleRockAirForceBase AirForce Airmen Airman AMC 19

