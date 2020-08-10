3 minute video showcasing 65 years of support from the local community to little Rock Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 09:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769036
|VIRIN:
|201008-F-KQ249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108016176
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRAFB 65th Anniversary Community Support Video, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT