MSG Cortes with 188th Infantry Brigade gives a shout out to the Philadelphia Eagles from Fort Stewart, Georgia.
MSG Nestor Cortes
188th Infantry Brigade
Peurto Rico
Philadelphia Eagles
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 10:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|769035
|VIRIN:
|201009-A-ET609-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108016174
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division soldier shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT