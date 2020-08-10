Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division soldier shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    MSG Cortes with 188th Infantry Brigade gives a shout out to the Philadelphia Eagles from Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    MSG Nestor Cortes
    188th Infantry Brigade
    Peurto Rico
    Philadelphia Eagles

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 10:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 769035
    VIRIN: 201009-A-ET609-003
    Filename: DOD_108016174
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division soldier shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Sports
    Shout out
    Eagles
    football
    Philadelphia
    3rd Infantry Division
    Army

