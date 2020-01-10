Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCARNG RRB MOS Series-88M

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Spc. Jacob Hester-Heard 

    North Carolina National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshyna Robbins, assigned to the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, North Carolina Army National Guard, talking about the motor transport operator (88M) military occupation specialty (MOS).

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 10:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 769033
    VIRIN: 201001-Z-IQ041-0080
    Filename: DOD_108016163
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCARNG RRB MOS Series-88M, by SGT Jacob Hester-Heard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    truck
    Motor Transport Operator
    88M
    NCARNG RRB
    North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

