NCARNG RRB MOS Series-88M

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshyna Robbins, assigned to the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, North Carolina Army National Guard, talking about the motor transport operator (88M) military occupation specialty (MOS).
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 10:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|769033
|VIRIN:
|201001-Z-IQ041-0080
|Filename:
|DOD_108016163
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
